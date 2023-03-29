Arsenal legend Ian Wright makes Folarin Balogun prediction for next season











Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun is having a fine campaign on loan at Reims, and Ian Wright has now made a prediction about him.

The 21-year-old has always been one of Arsenal’s brightest talents. He was prolific at every age group in the youth teams, and he is now showing his class at the top level.

Balogun’s future is up in the air beyond the end of this season, and Wright hopes he’ll be given a chance at Arsenal.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright makes a prediction about Folarin Balogun

Many Arsenal fans expected Folarin Balogun to have a good season on loan at Reims, but nobody quite believed he’d go to France and do what he has done.

The talented youngster has scored 17 goals in Ligue 1 in 24 starts. He has scored more times than Lionel Messi and Neymar and is just two behind the best player in France, Kylian Mbappe.

That is an outrageous return from a 21-year-old, and Arsenal fans are desperate to see him given an opportunity in the Premier League next season.

If he is, Wright believes he’ll continue scoring goals at the same rate.

The Arsenal legend said on the Wrighty’s House podcast: “Hopefully he can come back to Arsenal at some stage and prove himself. He’s gone to another level in confidence.

“I think anywhere he goes in aspect of leagues; he’ll do what he is doing (in France) with the right service. It’s the way he’s taking those chances. His head space is at a different place right now. He knows he can do it right now.

“I guarantee you if he comes back, he probably picks up from what he’s doing in that league.”

TBR View:

Based on this season’s performance, it has to be said that Balogun deserves an opportunity at Arsenal. However, it’s not that simple.

Mikel Arteta currently has Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard up top, while Gabriel Martinelli has also played there and done well this season. That eliminates the need for another number nine, which is bad news for Balogun.

The 21-year-old’s stock now is higher than it has ever been before. That may tempt Arsenal to cash in on him this summer, especially if a huge offer arrives.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Balogun this summer. If Wright’s prediction is accurate, Arsenal will be left kicking themselves if they decide to let him go.

