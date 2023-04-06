Arsenal legend Ian Wright blasts Tottenham owner Joe Lewis











Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis for his lack of ambition at Spurs over the years.

Tottenham have now gone over 15 years since last winning a trophy. They’ve seen numerous managers come and go over that period and none of them has led the club to glory

The common denominators have been Daniel Levy and Lewis, and Wright has blasted the latter.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal legend Ian Wright blasts Tottenham owner Joe Lewis

It’s a tough time to be a Tottenham fan right now.

Seeing their club play awful football and drop points against relegation-threatened sides is bad enough, but to look across the road and see their fierce rivals Arsenal doing the complete opposite must be infuriating.

Ian Wright, who is Arsenal through and through, believes Spurs could easily have been in Arsenal’s position right now, but the one man who has stopped them from achieving success is their unambitious owner, Lewis.

The Arsenal legend told Premier League Productions, as quoted by Football London: “I think upstairs, we are looking at them changing managers. The players have got the blame. Everybody has got the blame.

“But they still have got the same owner, who is very tight with what he is doing and it seems like ‘Oliver, please can I have some more?’ He’s not giving you anymore in retirement. He’s the one whose attitude needs to change or he needs to move on, in respect to what he wants to do with Tottenham.

“For the last few years, they are in and around it with the right kind of push. They could be challenging for the Premier League title, especially when you see what Arsenal are doing. Tottenham could easily be doing that as well.

“I don’t think the owner is ambitious enough to do that. He’s nowhere near ambitious enough to do that. He has been the one common denominator in all of the fail.”

Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

TBR View:

It’s not often that Tottenham fans will agree with something that an Arsenal legend has to say, but we’re sure every Spurs supporter will applaud Wright for having a go at Lewis.

A club as big as Tottenham should never be in a position where their fans have to go over a decade and a half without winning a trophy – that’s just unacceptable.

Managers have lost their jobs and players have come under immense stick over the years, but Lewis and Levy have been the two constants, and it’s time for them to step up or move on.

If that doesn’t happen, we won’t be surprised if Spurs go another 15 years without winning any silverware.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

Show all