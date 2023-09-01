Arsenal left shocked over how easy it was to sign ‘wonderful’ player earlier this summer

Arsenal were apparently delighted with how easy it was to agree a deal with Chelsea to sign Kai Havertz this summer.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that Manchester City and Newcastle United had similar experiences when signing players from the Blues in this window.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Of course, few summer deals have been talked about more than the move involving Kai Havertz. The Germany international arrived off the back of an underwhelming time at Stamford Bridge.

It surprised many when Mikel Arteta and Edu gave the green light to Arsenal spending £65 million on Havertz. And the early signs hint that that deal may come back to haunt the Gunners.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

But it would appear that Arsenal were chuffed with the bit of business they did.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal were delighted with how quickly and easily a deal got done with Chelsea for Havertz. Similarly, Manchester City and Newcastle were pleased with their respective moves for Mateo Kovacic and Lewis Hall.

It will be very interesting to see who is happier with the deal for Havertz in the end. Right now, it is hard to not think that Arsenal have massively overpaid for the 24-year-old – who has been labelled ‘wonderful‘.

But the Gunners have got very little wrong in the market over the last couple of years. So perhaps all of us starting to question the deal will be made to look pretty foolish soon enough.