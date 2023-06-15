If all goes well, Arsenal fans could soon be welcoming two world-class recruits at the Emirates Stadium.

Declan Rice is obviously one of those, the Gunners having been linked with him for months.

Now, Arsenal are reportedly pushing to bring Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz from west to north London.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported on Wednesday that the Gunners have made an opening proposal to the Blues.

Fabrizio Romano then provided an update on the Havertz to Arsenal state of play on his YouTube channel.

He said the Gunners approached the Blues over the 24-year-old, and were told they value him at £70-75million.

Although Arsenal would “never pay that kind of fee”, Romano’s sources told him Chelsea are willing to negotiate.

Romano then mentioned several details which suggest that things are going in the right direction for the Gunners.

“The player is keen on the move to Arsenal,” he said. “So Kai Havertz will be open to joining Arsenal this summer.

“He knows Mikel Arteta really appreciates him – and this is a crucial point.”

Romano then warned Arsenal fans that Bayern Munich could be lurking and monitoring proceedings.

However, he stressed that, at this moment in time, the Gunners are leading the race for Havertz.

“At the moment, still no official bid,” continued Romano.

“Arsenal know that also Bayern could be in the race in the next days maybe for Havertz.

“But at the moment, Arsenal are leading.”

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Our view

Havertz would be an exciting signing for the Gunners, as he’s talented, young, and proven at the highest level.

At Bayer Leverkusen, he went from ‘an exciting young prospect to one of the best players in Europe.’

Havertz has since gone on to play regularly for Chelsea, though he hasn’t quite been prolific in blue.

Goal.com have deemed Havertz a ‘puzzling player, neither attacking midfielder nor forward’.

However, you get the feeling that Mikel Arteta may know exactly how to get the best out of him at Arsenal.