Arsenal leading Premier League rivals in race to sign ‘wonderful’ attacking midfielder

Arsenal are among a cluster of Premier League clubs who are keen on signing Ukrainian midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

The 21-year-old midfielder remains with Shakthar Donetsk for now but has seen his progress halted by the scenes in the region with Russia.

But according to TeamTalk, Sudakov has a host of admirers and Arsenal are apparently leading the charge to try and sign him.

Arsenal want to sign Sudakov

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal and Manchester City are the two English clubs posing the biggest threat to Italian side Juventus when it comes to signing Sudakov.

The midfielder has admirers all over Europe and the Premier League pair are believed to be among them.

The Gunners are apparently well aware of Sudakov from when they were watching Mykhaylo Mudryk before he signed for Chelsea.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Fitting the bill for big clubs

While the form of Mudryk at Chelsea might send alarm bells ringing for some, it seems that there is faith in the talent of Sudakov among big clubs.

Certainly, he is a midfielder who has a lot of credentials. He has been described as a ‘wonderful’ human being and having ‘enormous potential’.

Whether or not those talents and potential can translate into being a success in England, remains to be seen.

But given he plays as a number ten and a bit deeper if needed, it’s clear why Arsenal and City want him.

And at just 21, there is so much scope for him to improve further as well.