Arsenal lead PL race for £26m playmaker who ‘could play for Barcelona’

Arsenal are reportedly the leading Premier League club in pursuit of Ukrainian midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners have set their sights on the Shakhtar Donetsk star, who is ‘one of the game’s most exciting emerging talents’.

Arsenal are far from alone in pursuit of Sudakov, however. Manchester City, Chelsea and Brighton are apparently keeping tabs on the 21-year-old.

Then you have European clubs, such as Juventus – who have been ‘looking closest’ at Sudakov – and two Portuguese teams apparently in pursuit too.

Calciomercato previously reported that Shakhtar value their player at €25-30million (£21.5-26million).

‘He’s the best talent I’ve trained’

Sudakov has done brilliantly in recent years to maintain his levels and progress amid the conflict in Ukraine.

As per TEAMtalk, he was pictured hiding in a bunker with his then pregnant partner in the early days of the conflict.

“He recently sent me a photo of them stuck in a bunker,” his former coach, Fernando Valente, wrote on social media – as per AS – in March last year. “Every time I see it, tears fill my eyes.”

But despite the difficult situation, Sudakov has continued to develop as a footballer.

He also suffered from appendicitis earlier this year, missing the first four games of the season, but is now fit and playing again.

In 75 appearances for Shakhtar, Sudakov has registered an impressive 12 goals and 12 assists.

Valente also said: “Georgiy Sudakov is the greatest talent I’ve ever coached.

“Sudakov has enormous potential. He could play for Barcelona or Manchester City.

“He’s the best talent I’ve trained and I had one of the strongest connections I’ve had with him.”

This is certainly an exciting transfer lead. Let’s see whether Arsenal firm up their interest in the coming months.