Arsenal keen on signing ‘perfect’ 38-cap midfielder whose contract ends in 2024

Arsenal are reportedly eager to move for Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window.

This is according to Calciomercato, who claims the Gunners are among several clubs eyeing the Juventus ace.

Arsenal have started the season strongly, but Kai Havertz continues to struggle since his summer move to the Emirates.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Rabiot‘s contract only runs until 2024. He signed a contract extension last summer and is apparently in talks over a new deal.

However, with some uncertainty around the 38-cap Frenchman’s long-term future, Arsenal could look to ‘exploit’ the situation.

As well as the Gunners, Premier League rivals Newcastle United are apparently eyeing Rabiot too.

Our view

When a player of Rabiot’s calibre potentially becomes available, a club like Arsenal should certainly explore the opportunity.

The 28-year-old has begun the season well for Juve, registering one goal and two assists from six Serie A outings.

He is continuing from where he left off last season, a campaign in which he bagged 11 goals and six assists in all competitions.

Rabiot has been deemed a ‘perfect player when it comes to playing in a passing football system’ (AFSR).

This would no doubt stand him in good stead were he to join an Arsenal side that ‘thrives on fluent, cohesive passing’.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

In terms of potential price tag, there aren’t any new reports to go by. However, with his contract running out next summer, it shouldn’t be particularly high.

Obviously we’ll need to see how contract talks with Juve go. And as he’s playing often – and starring – for them, you can’t imagine he’s in any rush to leave.