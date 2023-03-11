Arsenal Transfer News: Carlos Baleba the latest young player in Mikel Arteta's sights











Arsenal are once again keeping their eyes on the transfer market in a big way and Carlos Baleba is high on their list of wants.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League at the moment. Having signed Jorginho and Leandro Trossard in January, Mikel Arteta was left content enough with his winter business.

However, the summer is expected to see Arsenal busy again. The Kroenke’s are expected to back Arteta for a big marquee signing in midfield. Declan Rice and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, the two being talked about the most.

But 90Min is reporting today that Arsenal are also looking into signing Lille star, Carlos Baleba. 90Min claims the Gunners are among a number of clubs keen on signing the Cameroonian ace.

It’s suggested Arsenal are among a cluster of PL teams keen. AC Milan, too, are believed to have explored signing Baleba in the January window.

Lauded as being a very ‘powerful’ player by Lille teammate Jonathan David, his coach Paulo Fonseca also lauded Baleba as being ‘the future of the club’.

Still just 19, Baleba is expected to bring in good money for Lille. 90Min suggests a fee close to the £30m paid for Amadou Onana is a good benchmark.

TBR’s View: Carlos Baleba is one to watch for Arsenal fans

Given how well Onana has done since coming to England those links to Arsenal since, Carlos Baleba is definitely one to watch for Gunners fans.

Baleba seems to have taken Ligue 1 by storm and there’s a lot of hype around him. A young man with bags of talent, he is making his mark in a talented side.

For Arsenal, Baleba might not be the finished article signing they need to really prosper. But Edu has an eye for young talent and if a deal can be done, you can bet Arsenal will be there.