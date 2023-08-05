Arsenal keen on ‘one of the best’ young forwards in Europe after Jesus injury

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has suffered an injury and this has seen the club start to be keen on a young prospect who is attracting a lot of interest.

Jesus suffered the injury earlier this week. Arsenal will reportedly be missing their main striker for the start of the upcoming season.

Due to this, it seems like Arsenal have reacted by looking towards attacking options in the transfer window. TEAMtalk reports that Arsenal have ‘enquired’ about the signing of Elye Wahi.

Apparently, Chelsea have been reportedly trying hard to sign the forward. Meanwhile Spurs have also been linked as well.

The TEAMtalk report shares that Mikel Arteta ‘now wants Wahi to join’ as well to help Arsenal’s Premier League title push.

Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal join the race for Wahi

Pascal Gastien praised Wahi earlier this year, as per Jeunes Footeux: “I think he’s one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 at his age.”

The 20 year-old strike has definitely lived up to this praise as he has massively enjoyed life in the top French division.

He has managed a goal every three games for Montpellier so far in all competitions. Wahi has also managed 32 goals in 84 Ligue 1 appearances.

This is no doubt a great tally for a forward so young. His potential is clearly very high and under a manager like Arteta, he could flourish.

Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

If they could sign Wahi then it would be a great addition. It would help cover the injury of Jesus but it would also help them have more depth.

Folarin Balogun is heavily linked with a move away so the Gunners definitely need to make sure they have enough attacking reinforcements for the start of the season.