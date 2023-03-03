Arsenal Transfer News: German midfielder back on Mikel Arteta's list of targets











Arsenal are looking at potential signings for their midfield in the summer and name familiar to Gunners fans has cropped up.

Among the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo being linked, others are being thrown into the mix too.

And according to a report from BILD today, one of those names is former target, Julian Brandt. As transcribed by Bullinews, Brandt is said to feature on Arsenal’s list of potential signings once again.

Arsenal’s eagerness to land Brandt comes some time on from their initial interest over a year ago. At that point in time, it was claimed the Gunners were looking to pay around £21.5m to sign the German midfield ace.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Now, it’s claimed that Arsenal want to sign Brandt ‘at all costs’. The 26-year-old is a seasoned German international and is approaching the 40 cap mark for his country. In Dortmund, Brandt is highly-respected, have made more than 150 appearances for the club on top of the 200+ he made for Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal are expected to go big in the summer to add to the midfield. They signed Jorginho on the cheap in January but Mikel Arteta remains keen on more. Brandt, then, could well be one to watch as the summer progresses.

TBR’s View: Brandt to Arsenal makes sense on one condition

Signing Brandt is all well and good and he is a good player, even ‘exceptional‘ according to some. But Arsenal fans will want to see the club land a top target, and not simply go for someone else down the list.

The likes of Rice and Caicedo are the names Gunners fans want. If they win the league this season, then there’s no better chance for Arsenal to land such players.

If they miss out again, then it’s a worry. Arsenal are doing exciting things right now. But the ability to attract the very best remains something that needs working on.