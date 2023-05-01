Arsenal interested in Italian midfielder who Pirlo said was the 'best in the league'











Arsenal are continuing to look at new midfielders and sent scouts to keep an eye on AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali this weekend.

Tonali has emerged as one of Italy’s brightest talents in recent seasons and has played a key role in helping Milan into the Champions League semi-finals this season.

Still only 22, Tonali already has a league title under his belt with Milan, as well 14 caps for Italy. And according to 90Min, Arsenal are among the teams keen on signing him.

90Min reports how Arsenal, along with Tottenham and Chelsea, all sent scouts to watch Tonali in action against Jose Mourinho’s Roma this weekend.

Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

A number of other interesting names were in display too. The likes of Tammy Abraham and Rafael Leao also played.

Tonali has been highly-praised over in Italy for his performances. Indeed, Andrea Pirlo claimed he was the best player in Serie A at one point.

He is very good but he is different from me on the pitch,” Pirlo said.

“He has everything to be a champion but he is more a midfielder for a two-man midfield. He could already play for a great team; he is the best in this league.”

TBR’s View: Sandro Tonali a fine midfielder for Arsenal to monitor

Sandro Tonali is a brilliant midfield player and at just 22, has potential to go on and become a real world-beater.

Praise from someone like Andrea Pirlo, especially when you are a midfielder, is massive. Tonali has done so much with Milan in his young career and he can go on to become a great.

For Arsenal, players like Tonali are attractive. It’s obvious the Gunners need something more in midfield and Tonali would bring quality and top level experience to the cause.

Milan won’t want to sell Tonali. But it’s easy to see why Arsenal are looking.