‘Arsenal interest is there’: Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal interested in signing ‘underrated’ attacker now

Pedro Neto has been one of the stars of the Premier League so far this season.

The winger has been utterly electric for Wolves this term. He’s laid on a number of assists already and he’s torn apart some seriously talented defenders already.

Indeed, Neto’s best performances of the season have come against Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City, and, as you can imagine, these showings have caught the eye of some bigger clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, Arsenal are indeed one of the clubs interested in Neto going into 2024.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal keen on Neto

Romano shared what he knows about the attacker.

“Things are going to happen in 2024 with Pedro Neto. Wolves were able to say no to proposals in the summer, but between January and summer, let’s see what happens. We will see what happens. In 2024 clubs will arrive. Arsenal wanted Neto a year and a half ago, and they keep tracking the player, they are keeping an eye on Neto, but there are other clubs following the situation. There is interest, things can happen, clubs know he is very good and probably underrated. Keep an eye on Neto because at the moment nothing is concrete, but Arsenal interest is there and other clubs are following this fantastic Portuguese winger.” Romano said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Perfect Saka backup

There’s a lot of chat at the moment about how much Arsenal need to find a backup option for Bukayo Saka after the winger picked up an injury on Champions League duty this week.

Saka hasn’t been able to be rotated over the last 18 months because of Arsenal’s lack of options down that right side, but if Neto came in, that problem would immediately be solved.

The Gunners would be wise to pursue this deal, and it’s certainly one to keep an eye on as we head into the transfer window.