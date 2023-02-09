Arsenal intent on making bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer











Arsenal seem intent on signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer after failing to sign the midfielder last year, according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport.

This summer is looking set to be another massive one for the Gunners. Arsenal currently top the Premier League. And they look to be well on their way towards securing a return to the Champions League.

Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

It also looks likely that they will look to strengthen in midfield again in the next window. The signing of Jorginho appears to have largely been made with the rest of the season in mind.

Arsenal intent on Milinkovic-Savic move

One player on their radar for the end of the season is Milinkovic-Savic. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Arsenal made a move to sign the Serbian last summer. And it seems that their interest has not gone anywhere.

Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

In fact, the report claims that Arsenal appear to be intent on signing the 27-year-old. And they are ready to make a big play for targets in the summer.

Crucially, Milinkovic-Savic is out of contract with Lazio at the end of next season. And thus, the Biancocelesti would rather let him leave in the coming months than lose him on a free transfer.

Corriere dello Sport have previously suggested that his asking price could be around £44 million. So that would have the potential to be a real bargain, if he is indeed allowed to move on in the summer.

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the best performing central midfielders in Europe this season, as FBRef shows. The same website lists Leon Goretzka and Jude Bellingham as similar players as Milinkovic-Savic.

Arsenal do appear to have other names on their wishlist. The Times have suggested that Declan Rice is the top target for the summer.

But Milinkovic-Savic would definitely be an exciting signing if the Gunners can get it done.