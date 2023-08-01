Arsenal in talks with CL rivals over selling ‘phenomenal’ Gunners player – Romano

The future of Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is still up in the air and he currently is seeming to be too expensive for interested clubs.

Arsenal would no doubt have wanted Balogun to be involved in the squad after his great campaign on loan in Ligue 1 last season.

It doesn’t look like this will be the case, as the American international wants to be a key player and playing consistently according to reports. This is something Arsenal cannot offer.

Now, reports are suggesting that the club are happy to allow him to leave in order to receive some money and allow him to depart.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Arsenal struggling to sell Balogun

With Arsenal having a big summer transfer window, they no doubt need to start selling some players to make sure they are financially stable.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano provided the latest update on the Arsenal forward. He said: “Inter have always considered Folarin Balogun as priority target. Talks took place but still far from Arsenal asking price”

He also added an update as he said: “Negotiations are taking place as Folarin Balogun is still considered too expensive at current conditions.”

With Arsenal apparently wanting around £45million for the 22 year-old, it is no shock to see some clubs put off by the price.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Balogun is still young and has top potential, so you can see why Arsenal may want a high fee for him. You can also see it from Inter Milan’s view as well though.

The “phenomenal” striker has only made 49 appearances in senior top-flight football. Therefore, despite his 22 goal-tally last season in France, clubs are being careful and hoping that they can buy him for a lower value as right now, his price tag seems somewhat risky.