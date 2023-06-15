Arsenal have been featuring prominently on the transfer rumour mill in recent days.

Not only are the Gunners reportedly in talks over Declan Rice, but Kai Havertz is also a target.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg issued an update on Havertz to Arsenal on Thursday evening.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He took to Twitter to say “concrete talks are ongoing” between the Gunners and Chelsea for the Blues ace.

Plettenberg stressed that “there are no agreements yet”, likening negotiations to a game of “poker”.

However, “it’s clear” that Havertz is “very open” to the idea of joining Arsenal, added the reporter.

The forward “sees the top development of the club”, which is great news for Gunners fans hoping for a breakthrough.

For the time being, however, Havertz is focusing on international duty with Germany, who face Poland in a friendly tomorrow.

The four-time World Cup winners will then face Colombia in a friendly in Gelsenkirchen on Tuesday 20 June.

Havertz would be an exciting signing for the Gunners, as he’s talented, young, and proven at the highest level.

At Bayer Leverkusen, he went from ‘an exciting young prospect to one of the best players in Europe.’

Admittedly, the 24-year-old hasn’t been particularly prolific at Chelsea.

However, you’d like to think Mikel Arteta would know what to do to bring the best out of him at Arsenal.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days or weeks, but this is certainly a lead with legs.

If all goes well, Arsenal will wrap up deals for Rice and for Havertz soon, and no doubt Gunners fans will be buzzing.