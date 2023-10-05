Arsenal identify £50m winger likened to Mohamed Salah as ‘ideal’ Bukayo Saka cover

Arsenal have reportedly identified a player they deem “ideal” cover for Bukayo Saka and could launch a January move.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners‘ interest in Wolves star Pedro Neto “could be reignited in the coming months”.

Arsenal have cast admiring glances at Neto, claims the report. “Arsenal see Wolves forward Pedro Neto as an ideal backup to Saka,” says the picture caption.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

The report comes as Arsenal have been left sweating over the 22-year-old forward’s fitness following his midweek injury.

The Gunners star went to ground in the Champions League loss to Lens just after the half-hour mark and couldn’t continue, with Fabio Vieira taking his place.

It wasn’t the first time Saka had gone to ground needing treatment in recent games. Sadly, it looks like this could potentially be one for the long term.

After the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told TV Sport 2 – via football.london – that “it doesn’t look good”.

Meanwhile, when asked if he knew how severe the issue was, Arteta simply shook his head.

Our view

Neto is a quality player who’d no doubt do a great job for Arsenal. We’ve all seen what he’s capable of in the Premier League.

Several years ago, Football Talent Scout compared him to Mohamed Salah, and he’s certainly on the right track to become a star just like the Liverpool ace.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

In terms of price tag, there were reports last year claiming Wolves wanted around £50million for him.

However, the transfer window doesn’t open until January. That’s nearly three months before Arsenal can look to bring in cover for Saka.

In the meantime, the Gunners will have to get by amid mounting injury problems.