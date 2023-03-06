Arsenal have spoken with representatives of Marco Asensio











Arsenal are one of the sides to have already been in contact with the representatives of Marco Asensio, with Sport reporting that the Gunners are willing to make a move for the forward in the summer.

Asensio is definitely going to be one player to keep an eye on in the coming months. His contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season. And it appears that a departure could be on the cards.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Sport reports that Asensio has been left disappointed with how little he has featured for Carlo Ancelotti’s men this season. And with that, it appears that he is listening to offers.

Arsenal willing to make offer for Asensio

According to the report from Sport, Arsenal and AC Milan have been in contact with Asensio’s representatives. Meanwhile, Barcelona are also being kept informed of developments.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Catalan giants are aware that Asensio would be ready to listen to their offer. But clearly, Arsenal are keeping themselves in the mix.

Asensio would be a really good signing for a number of clubs. And with the Gunners seemingly on the cusp of booking their return to the Champions League, Mikel Arteta’s men would certainly be open to the possibility of welcoming the three-time Champions League winner into the fold.

He has scored 55 goals in 266 games for Los Blancos in all competitions. And that is a particularly impressive record when you consider that he has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot over the years.

He has the ability to be a ‘world-class‘ forward. And obviously, the fact that he is available on a free transfer is a big plus ahead of the summer window.

But clearly, the race for his signature is going to be a hotly-contested one.