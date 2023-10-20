Arsenal have now scouted ‘very intelligent’ 20-year-old record-breaker but Tottenham also want him

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both scouted Arnau Martinez, with several of Europe’s heavyweights now monitoring the 20-year-old right-back.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that Real Madrid and Barcelona are also admirers of the youngster.

Arnau Martinez is proving to be a revelation in La Liga this season with Girona. In fact, he has helped the club surprise everyone by being amongst the early pace-setters in the top-flight. They find themselves in second, just two points behind Real Madrid.

But it appears that they may face a fight to keep Martinez around much longer. 90min lists a raft of sides who are keen on signing the Spain under-21 international.

Arsenal and Tottenham monitoring Arnau Martinez

And amongst those to have scouted Martinez in recent months are both Arsenal and Tottenham. Aston Villa and Liverpool are also keeping an eye. Meanwhile, Manchester City are monitoring his progress at a club which is connected to the Premier League champions.

Very bright future ahead for Girona starlet

Quite remarkably, Martinez has already made a century of appearances for Girona’s first-team. And the report adds that he can play at centre-back or as a winger. He is also the club’s youngest ever scorer.

Girona boss Michel meanwhile, has lauded the prospect, suggesting to Marca that Martinez is ‘very intelligent’.

Martinez’s ability to play as a centre-back or right-back will certainly appeal to Mikel Arteta. It has become common for a centre-back to play on the right for Arsenal over the last couple of years, with Ben White playing there most often. Takehiro Tomiyasu meanwhile, can play in any role across the backline.

But Spurs will not say no to adding further depth at the back. They have made a brilliant start to the season. But they do not appear to have the number of options that some of their potential title rivals have.

However, judging by the level of interest, Martinez is certainly not going to come cheap.