Arsenal have now been tracking ‘outstanding’ £25m England international for a long time

In planning for the future, Arsenal have now been tracking AC Milan defender and England international Fikayo Tomori for some time.

That’s according to Tutto Mercato in Italy who claim that Arsenal are now following the progress of Marc Guehi and Tomori.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

The former Chelsea duo are also being tracked by other Premier League clubs which includes North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal have long been linked with Guehi, but Milan’s Tomori is a name that hasn’t been mentioned so often.

Tomori left Chelsea in pursuit of regular game time in 2021, and he’s certainly found it since he moved to Italy for £25m.

Interestingly, Milan are now being linked with a move for another English centre-back, Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly.

Perhaps paving the way for Tomori to leave in the near future.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Mikel Arteta does have strong options at the back, but Jurrien Timber’s injury has left Arsenal one short.

Moreover, a signing like Tomori would massively raise the competition for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, if Arsenal’s interest is to be believed.

Arsenal have been watching Tomori’s performances at Milan for a long time

Surprisingly, William Saliba has actually come in for some criticism today.

Marcel Desailly admitted that he simply didn’t consider the centre-back to be anything special.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Incredibly surprising comments given just how good the 22-year-old has been for Mikel Arteta.

Nonetheless, Tomori would be a strong addition as mentioned, even if he’s unlikely to displace a starter immediately.

Arsenal’s squad depth was laid pretty bare last night, not because of a lack of options, rather just a big drop off from quality of the first XI.

And the ‘outstanding’ levels Tomori has been showing for Milan would surely be a massive boost for this Arsenal team.

Arteta’s side now head to Newcastle United for a crucial tie on Saturday, a venue they did fare well at last season.

And after a very disappointing display, the Spaniard will be demanding a huge improvement.

One player that surely will return to the fold is Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Rested last night, the full-back has now been adding much more defensive security to Arsenal’s back line.

Even if Arteta has admitted that he still doesn’t know the defender’s best position.