Arsenal have now asked about signing ‘amazing’ David Raya alternative

Arsenal are looking to sign a new goalkeeper to challenge Aaron Ramsdale and the name of David Raya has been mentioned over the weekend.

Raya has been outstanding for Brentford in recent seasons and according to reports, is on Arsenal’s list of potential signings.

However, while Raya is a player Arsenal do have interest in, 90Min has reported that the Gunners also hold an interest in signing Brighton stopper, Robert Sanchez.

90Min claims that Arsenal have also asked about Sanchez, who has been in fine form for Brighton but found himself out of the picture last season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Sanchez is also wanted by Chelsea, who are in the market for a new goalkeeper themselves.

Lauded as an ‘amazing‘ goalkeeper for his performances at The AMEX, Sanchez is a Spanish international, just like Raya.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal are actually keen on bringing a new number one into the club or they simply want two top class goalkeepers to compete with each other.

Ramsdale was only given a new contract last year. Should Raya or Sanchez arrive, then the England stopper will have a fight on his hands to keep the number one jersey.

Sanchez and Raya improve Arsenal

It’s hard to imagine Arsenal having two goalkeepers of such high quality but it’s clear Mikel Arteta likes to drive standards at the club.

Aaron Ramsdale has been great for the Gunners but he did have a few wobbles last season towards the end.

Sanchez is a quality operator himself and much like David Raya, brings improvement to the squad.

What Ramsdale thinks of all this, however, is another matter entirely.