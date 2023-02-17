Arsenal have 'long-standing interest' in Champions League player likened to Wayne Rooney - journalist











Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Paris Saint-Germain starlet Warren Zaire-Emery, who has recently burst onto the scene.

The 16-year-old started for PSG in their Champions League Last 16 first leg clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

They went down 1-0 at home but the fact that the teenager got the nod on such a big night is a show of his talent, which Arsenal have been aware of for a long time.

That is according to journalist Miguel Delaney in his weekly ‘Reading the Game’ column, who says that the midfielder’s progress has surprised a lot of clubs, but not Arsenal.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Arsenal have a long-term interest in Warren Zaire-Emery

He wrote: “Many around Europe were stunned when, after so much expenditure, Paris Saint-Germain started a mere 16-year-old in Warren Zaire-Emery for their biggest game of the season so far.

“Some see it in the context of the Qatari owners desiring more academy products in the team.

“Arsenal were one club who won’t have been surprised, though.

“They have long-standing interest in the midfielder, who looked a talent beyond his years.”

Joe Cole was on punditry duty for BT Sport on Tuesday night’s game, and shared how impressed he was with the 16-year-old, comparing him to Wayne Rooney.

“He’s an incredible talent,’ Cole said. “Physically he reminds me of Wayne Rooney, the size of his thighs at just 16.

“He’s a man already. We were talking about his mindset. Usually, when you score your first goal, you lost your mind completely, but he just strolls away, cool as you like.”

It seems unlikely PSG will let one of the jewels in their crown go, but you never know with the French champions, and the Gunners will likely be watching his career with interest.