Arsenal have a ‘lively, aggressive, brave’ talent who’ll fancy his chances v Spurs – TBR View

Arsenal are gearing up for a huge Premier League game on Sunday as they host Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby.

Both the Gunners and Spurs have enjoyed bright starts to the season, so it should hopefully be an exciting high-quality encounter.

Arsenal currently sit fourth in the Premier League table on 13 points. This is as many as second-placed Tottenham, who also have four wins and a draw from five.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There should be plenty of exciting match-ups all over the pitch. For instance, it’ll be interesting to see how Gabriel Jesus fares against a strengthened Tottenham defence.

Spurs now have Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero as their centre-back pairing, while the impressive Destiny Udogie has made the left-back berth his own.

Graeme Souness, writing in the Daily Mail, listed Jesus as one of Arsenal’s “very good players”.

The pundit hopes the Gunners striker can get on with his career without any more lengthy injury-enforces absences.

“Arsenal do have some very good players in their team,” wrote Souness.

“Gabriel Jesus, back after two knee operations in 12 months, who is lively, aggressive, brave and can hopefully now just get on with his career.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Our view

Although Spurs have strengthened at the back, Jesus will no doubt fancy his chances on Sunday.

He was on the scoresheet in his first North London derby and overall pushes the team up a level when he plays.

Jesus’ dribbling, tenacity and movement should cause havoc for the Tottenham defence.