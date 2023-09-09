Arsenal loanee Kieran Tierney delivered an impressive performance to help Scotland edge closer to Euro 2024.

The Gunners talent may now be playing away from N5, but no doubt Mikel Arteta and Edu – and the fans – will be keeping tabs on how he’s doing.

Tierney is certainly shining at international level, his efforts on Friday night putting Scotland on the brink of the finals of next summer’s tournament.

Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Potentially over the line by next week

The visitors surged into a three-goal lead against Cyprus by the half-hour mark before managing the game expertly in the Larnaca heat.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring after just six minutes and Ryan Porteous added a second 10 minutes later.

John McGinn then added a third on 30 minutes to give Scotland an insurmountable advantage against the hosts.

Scotland can potentially seal qualification by Tuesday night, despite not playing in a qualifier on that day.

If Norway and Georgia draw in their Oslo qualifier, Scotland – who play England in a friendly that night – will be through.

‘Another composed performance’

Tierney earned huge plaudits from several Scottish media outlets that rated the players after the game.

“Another composed performance by the Arsenal man,” wrote Glasgow Live, who rated him 7 out of 10.

“Offers an outlet when playing out from the back and a left-footed centre-back is one of the rarest commodities in football. Wasn’t troubled at all.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Glasgow World also went with 7 out of 10 for the Arsenal ace and wrote: “A composed and routine display from the Real Sociedad loanee.

“Offered an outlet when playing out from the back. Picked up a knock in the closing stages but was able to continue. Rarely troubled.”

Uncertain Arsenal future

The 26-year-old joined the Gunners for £25million from Celtic in 2019. He was an indispensable player for much of his time at the Emirates.

Tierney has featured 124 times for Arsenal, scoring five goals. Prior to last season, was one of the best and most consistent players at N5.

However, he only started six Premier League games last term as Arsenal finished runners-up to Manchester City.

This season, Tierney failed to make the Gunners squad for their first three Premier League games of the campaign.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Arsenal defender has since left the Emirates for the season, linking up with Real Sociedad on a straight loan move until the summer.

While there is no option or obligation to buy, it remains to be seen whether Tierney will play for the Gunners again. This could very much be a case of being in the shop window.