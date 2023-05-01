Arsenal given Paulo Dybala chance ahead of busy summer transfer window











Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Argentina star Paulo Dybala this summer, according to reports emerging today.

90Min reports how Dybala is being touted around a number of Premier League clubs. And one of the clubs to get a call about his potential availability is Arsenal.

It’s claimed that Arsenal, along with the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle, and Chelsea have all been sounded out by representatives of Dybala.

The Argentinian is said to have a number of clauses in his contract which allow for a move to happen this summer.

Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

Dybala has enjoyed a fine season with Roma under Jose Mourinho. He has scoredd 16 goals and proven himself a fine acquisition since arriving from Juventus.

However, he is often mentioned in summer transfer windows and has been linked with a move to England on more than one occasion.

90Min does claim that there are concerns among English clubs that Dybala doesn’t fully fancy the Premier League.

But with a good season behind him and the money on offer in England nowadays, Dybala could well be tempted to finally push for a move to the Premier League.

TBR’s View: Arsenal don’t need Dybala right now

While Paulo Dybala is a fine player in his own right he’s not quite hit the heights some expected of him over the years.

After being compared to Lionel Messi as a young player, Dybala hasn’t got anywhere near the level Messi has shown over his career. That’s not to say Dybala hasn’t still had a good career, but he’s underachieved.

For Arsenal, signing a player like Dybala would come with a big risk attached right now. At 29, he isn’t quite in the profile of player Mikel Arteta has gone for in the main. Granted, his experience might help.

Arsenal should be looking at other players. And while Dybala’s name appeals to some fans, there will be better options out there.