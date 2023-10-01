Arsenal get away with missing out on ‘off the pace’ £55m midfielder

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount was one of the hottest topics of the summer when it came to where he’d end up signing.

Intent on leaving Chelsea, a host of clubs including Liverpool and Arsenal were keen on signing Mount, before he eventually signed for the Red Devils for £55m. Indeed, reports had even suggested Arsenal believed Mount would choose them above everyone else.

Mount’s start at Old Trafford has not been a good one though and TalkSPORT’s Tony Cascarino has slammed the England man, adding weight to the argument that Arsenal were better off not getting Mount anyway.

Pundit slams Mason Mount for Man United performances

Speaking on TalKSPORT this afternoon, Cascarino said that much like Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo, Mount has simply been way off for United so far.

“Mason Mount joining the club after having a long-term injury, hasn’t got going yet. He is off the pace. You know when I said about Caicedo who came in for Chelsea from Brighton as well he didn’t look right immediately. He’s (Mount) is off the pace of the game, so he needs to get that back immediately,” Cascarino said.

Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

Arsenal get away with one

Obviously, you can’t predict how a player might have done at another club and there are always circumstances surrounding why a player might be in or out of form.

For Mount, he is part of a Man United side who are struggling in general to get going this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, managed to sign his best pal in Declan Rice and that is already looking like a superb move from the Gunners.

Rice has filled a void that was so obviously missing for Arsenal last season while Mount is simply drifting along as part of a United side who look nowhere near being any good this term.

Looking back, Arsenal will be glad they didn’t splash around £55m on Mount. They got their business just right in the end and while there’s a chance Mount might come good, right now he looks a shadow of his former self.

Arsenal, then, have got away with one for now.