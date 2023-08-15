Arsenal fans will love David Raya’s two-word reply when asked what he hopes to achieve with the Gunners

Arsenal fans will love the simple two-word response from David Raya after the Gunners’ new goalkeeper was asked what he hopes to achieve at the Emirates.

Raya was asked a number of quick-fire questions by the club’s media team after it was confirmed that the Brentford goalkeeper has signed on loan with an option to buy.

It surely has the potential to be one of the signings of the summer from Mikel Arteta’s side. There have been months of speculation concerning David Raya and where he may end up.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

And it is Arsenal who have now won the race – but may not have to pay a significant transfer fee until next year. By which time, it will have become clearer whether the Spaniard is going to be the club’s long-term number one.

Raya wants to win everything at Arsenal

It is going to be fascinating to see how he fares in the battle with Aaron Ramsdale for the number one spot. Ramsdale has obviously started the campaign in the role. And he is not going to give up his place without a fight.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But Raya is not coming in to make up the numbers. In fact, he clearly has his sights set on a trophy-laden spell in North London.

Following his arrival, the club’s new number 22 took part in a quick-fire Q&A. And one of the questions involved asking Raya what he hopes to achieve at Arsenal.

The 27-year-old went on to simply reply: ‘win everything’.

This is where Arsenal now are. No longer will the Gunners be content if they manage to win the race to finish fourth. They have had a taste of fighting for a Premier League title. And they clearly want more.

Signing a new goalkeeper did not appear to be a priority for many Arsenal fans. Ramsdale was world-class last season.

But Arteta was not satisfied with the options he had. And Arsenal have now produced a masterstroke getting an outstanding goalkeeper in on a loan deal which leaves him with a point to prove.