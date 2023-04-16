Arsenal fans will love Bournemouth tweet after win at Tottenham











Arsenal fans will love the tweet that came from Bournemouth’s official account following the full-time whistle after the Cherries’ dramatic victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Gary O’Neil’s side have taken a giant step towards safety after a 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And it is hard to argue that Bournemouth did not deserve anything from the contest.

Spurs were poor, just as they had been in the final stages of Antonio Conte’s tenure. Cristian Stellini has not introduced a new system. He has barely made changes to the personnel.

Bournemouth were superb in the first-half, but went behind early on through Son Heung-min. But the visitors found their equaliser before the break, with Matias Vina scoring seven minutes before half-time.

Dominic Solanke then gave Bournemouth the lead shortly after the interval.

It seemed that Tottenham had rescued a point through Arnaut Danjuma with minutes to go. But it was the Cherries who scored a stoppage-time winner, with Dango Ouattara becoming the hero.

And that prompted Bournemouth’s official Twitter account to send out a message Arsenal fans will definitely get on board with…

North London is red. pic.twitter.com/WKNW9qRnnE — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 15, 2023

There is certainly no doubt that North London has been red this season. Arsenal have won both of the derbies and remain well placed to win the Premier League title.

Tottenham fans probably cannot wait for this campaign to end. The change from Conte to Stellini has not worked out by any means. Their only win came in fortuitous circumstances against Brighton last weekend.

In fact, Arsenal will guarantee that they will finish above Tottenham with a win today. Obviously, that has been on the cards for much of the season. But the fact that that moment has come so soon says everything about their respective years.