Anton Ferdinand believes that Arsenal fans do not realise just what a talent they are set to have on their hands with Declan Rice, insisting that we have not yet seen the best of the midfielder.

Ferdinand was speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel as the West Ham captain edges closer on his move to the Emirates after weeks of speculation.

Declan Rice looks set to finally become an Arsenal player this week. The Guardian reports that he is about to undergo a medical after a £105 million move was agreed.

Ferdinand thinks Arsenal fans don’t realise how good Rice could become

It is surely going to be one of the biggest deals of the summer. And the Gunners will hope that it is the signing which takes them even closer to Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

But perhaps Rice could be even better for Arsenal than their supporters realise. Anton Ferdinand suggested that he has the potential to reach a scary level in the years to come.

“The Arsenal fans don’t even realise what they’ve got yet,” he told FIVE.

“They’ve got a maestro. They’ve got a player who can not only intercept play and tackle well, but on the ball, we ain’t seen the best of him, I don’t think. We’ve seen glimpses in a West Ham shirt.

“The goal he scored in the Europa Conference League where he drove from inside his box and put it away in the bottom corner with his weaker foot with a little shimmy, he’s got that in abundance by the way.”

Rice stepped up in a big way during the final weeks of last season. In fact, everything seemed to change from the moment he stole the ball off Thomas Partey in that dramatic draw at the London Stadium.

Perhaps that moment could prove to be symbolic. Rice proved to be the best player on the pitch that day. And he not only went on to help David Moyes’ men comfortably stay in the top-flight, but he also ended the campaign by lifting the Europa Conference League trophy.

It is definitely fair to say that he has not reached his ceiling yet. Ultimately, he is going to be surrounded by better players at the Emirates.

That will push him. But it will also give him the platform to start to realise his full potential.

Judging by Ferdinand’s comments, that is going to be a very exciting prospect for Arsenal fans.