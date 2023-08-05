The latest news is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a top 22 year-old midfielder and he would be amazing alongside new signing Declan Rice.

Reports from The Independent are suggesting that Arsenal are keeping tabs on French midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer.

He is on a list of players the Gunners are monitoring as they continue their huge summer transfer window. The report also shares that Premier League rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested as well.

Arsenal finally managed to sign their top target Declan Rice this summer and Thuram alongside Rice in a new-look midfield would massively improve the team.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Thuram would be amazing alongside Declan Rice at Arsenal

The “perfect” defensive midfielder, who already plays to a very high level, has bags of potential. He would fit in well with the exciting prospects already at the club.

We know Rice can defend well but he is also very good in attack and is a great box-to-box midfielder. The England international will no doubt thrive at Arsenal.

He would no doubt be even better with Thuram alongside him. The 22 year-old would sit back and be the more defensive out of the two. This would massively help Arsenal in both defence and attack.

They could have an extra option helping them in attack and also not be fearful of being exploited by counter-attacks due to Thuram’s defensive awareness.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Thuram would also add great squad depth to the club. They will be hoping to compete well in the Champions League and if they signed Thuram it would massively boost their Premier League title hopes.

The Arsenal squad is already looking exciting next season and it would be even more exciting to see Thuram play alongside Rice.