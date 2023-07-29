Arsenal have been linked with Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo in recent months.

Back in June, Fabrizio Romano said that the Gunners had him on their transfer list “for sure”.

Meanwhile, Dean Jones said earlier this month that Arsenal could revisit a potential Cancelo approach in August.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Arsenal v Barcelona?

Cancelo’s future has been uncertain ever since he surprisingly moved away on loan in January.

Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney looks likely to stay put at Arsenal, but Cedric Soares’ future at the club remains uncertain.

However, if the Gunners still do want to sign Cancelo, they need to decide quickly whether to make a move.

This is because Barcelona remain in talks over a prospective move for the Portugal international this summer.

In this battle, there is at least one aspect that makes things easier – Man City’s stance towards Cancelo.

It looks like the Citizens are eager to part company with their player, so there’ll be no resistance on that front.

Rudy Galetti has provided an update on the state of play involving Cancelo, Barca and Man City on Twitter.

He says Barca are still working to sign Cancelo. Although they’re now “more focused on the outgoing moves”, talks are still on behind the scenes.

In addition, City “want to part ways” with the player “asap”, added Galetti.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Our view

When an ‘incredible‘ player of Cancelo’s calibre becomes available, Arsenal – and any other suitors – are right to express an interest.

Cancelo, who was hailed as “one of the best full-backs in the world” and can play on both flanks, would be a big signing for Arsenal.

And with a reported price tag of £34million (as per Spanish outlet Sport), he wouldn’t break the bank for the Gunners.

However, you have to bear in mind that Cancelo’s club may not want to strengthen a club that is now a direct title rival.