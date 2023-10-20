Arsenal eyeing £26m gem deemed ‘the future of Brazil’s midfield’

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on a number of midfield talents from Brazil ahead of the January transfer window.

According to 90Min, Corinthians teenager Gabriel Moscardo is one of the players the Gunners are looking at.

Arsenal are apparently keen on bolstering their midfield due to the Gunners dealing with some injuries.

For instance, Thomas Partey recently missed six games due to a groin issue he picked up in training.

Arsenal director Edu is said to view his native Brazil as an “untapped resource of talent”.

Indeed, the Gunners chief has struck gold there with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos.

Now, as per 90Min, Arsenal are apparently looking at Moscardo, as well as Fluminense’s Andre Trindade and Sao Paulo’s Pablo Maia.

Focusing on Moscardo, his name may ring a bell with some fans, as he was reportedly on Chelsea’s radar in summer.

According to Brazilian outlet IG, the Blues were put off by his valuation, with Corinthians reportedly seeking a fee of around £26million.

The West Londoners apparently submitted a bid of around £21million in the summer but saw their approach rejected.

Now, Arsenal will hope to succeed where Chelsea failed in signing a player one scouting website described as “the future of Brazil’s midfield”.

Football Talent Scout recently wrote an in-depth scouting report in which they sung Moscardo’s praises.

Some excerpts include: “The main thing that sets Gabriel apart is that he combines his physical and technical gifts proficiently along with his phenomenal defensive awareness.

“Without a doubt the young Brazilian looks to have everything it takes to be a world class player in his position but is definitely still far from being the finished product.

“Moscardo is a near-complete midfielder at his age whose wide variety of skills allow him to play multiple roles in the middle of the park.”

He already has 17 competitive senior appearances for his club. The question is, how many more can he clock up before a big club snaps him up?