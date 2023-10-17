Arsenal eyeing 19-year-old who’s ‘one of the best players one-v-one’ out there

Arsenal have been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in recent days.

According to BILD, the Gunners have been eyeing the 19-year-old attacking talent.

As well as Arsenal, the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea have reportedly been keeping tabs.

Photo by David Balogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Admittedly, the Gunners have been dealt a blow in shape of Bynoe-Gittens penning a new Dortmund contract.

With that in mind, Arsenal may need to wait a bit longer to get their hands on him. Nevertheless, they’ll fancy their chances in the long term.

Arsenal eyeing Bynoe-Gittens – factfile

Bynoe-Gittens is the latest top talent to make a name for himself in the Dortmund first-team.

He came through the ranks at Manchester City before joining the Bundesliga side in September 2020.

The reported Arsenal target then made his black-and-yellow debut in April 2022, scoring his first goal several months later.

To date, Bynoe-Gittens has made 29 competitive senior appearances for Dortmund, registering three goals and one assist.

The Bundesliga website has compared the reported Gunners target to Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

‘In terms of dribbling ability, close control, and a willingness to take on defenders as part of a drive towards goal, Manchester United star Rashford is a great current example of a right-footer on the left wing,’ they wrote.

‘The Dortmund youngster is obviously not at the same level yet, but he’s catching up fast.’

They also shared quotes about Bynoe-Gittens which are testament to his talent and potential.

Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

Head coach Edin Terzic said he’s a “game-changer in the truest sense”.

Meanwhile, Karim Adeyemi said: “He has no fear.

“For me, he is one of the best players one-against-one I have ever seen, to be honest. He will be a really good player.”

All in all, Bynoe-Gittens looks like a great shout for Arsenal in the coming years.

Let’s see how he continues to develop and hopefully the Gunners will consider making a concrete approach.