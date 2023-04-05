Arsenal eye Tottenham manager target Roberto De Zerbi as Mikel Arteta's successor











Roberto De Zerbi is a wanted man at the moment – not just by Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea but also Arsenal, claims a shock report from Italy this week.

The Gunners manager role is probably the safest in the entire Premier League at the moment. Mikel Arteta has done a sensational job there and could even lead them to their first league title in over two decades this season.

There’s no way Arteta will leave Arsenal anytime soon, but when he eventually does, the Gunners apparently know who they want to bring in as his replacement.

Roberto De Zerbi joined Brighton after Chelsea lured Graham Potter away from the Amex earlier this season.

The Italian has done a truly remarkable job there, with the Seagulls currently sixth in the table, just four points behind third-place Newcastle United.

De Zerbi’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed as the 43-year-old has been heavily linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job this summer. He’d be a great fit there, but it looks like Spurs’ North London rivals are looking to spoil the party.

TuttoSport in Italy claim that Arsenal have identified De Zerbi as the man to replace Arteta whenever the Spaniard decides to leave the Emirates.

It has been reported that the Gunners have already sent ‘signals’ to the Brighton boss’ agent Edoardo Crnjar about their interest in his client, but this is just an idea at the moment and isn’t expected to materialise anytime soon.

TBR View:

If Arsenal really see De Zerbi as Arteta’s successor in the future, it makes sense for them to let him know right now so that he decides against taking the Tottenham job. However, it may well be a decade before that happens.

Arteta has been at Arsenal for over three years already now and he has done an unbelievable job there. The Gunners absolutely love him and there’s no reason for them to even consider a change for a few more years.

The Spaniard too is unlikely to walk away from the job in the near future. He has always maintained he’s happy at Arsenal, and it’s no secret that he loves the club.

Whenever Arteta does leave, De Zerbi would be a great option for Arsenal, but we just can’t see this happening anytime soon.

