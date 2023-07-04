Arsenal are said to be interested in signing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs this summer, and the defender has been compared to Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

The Gunners are in a fantastic position, aren’t they? They’ve already brought in Kai Havertz, while a deal to sign Declan Rice looks like it will be done very, very soon.

Jurrien Timber is reportedly Arsenal‘s main target in the full-back position this summer, but Kicker revealed over the weekend that Henrichs is on Mikel Arteta‘s shortlist as well.

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal target Benjamin Henrichs has been compared to Joshua Kimmich

Arsenal have been very active in this transfer window so far.

Yes, Havertz is the only one who has been brought in, but Rice and Timber are expected to arrive soon, while Granit Xhaka’s departure is expected to go through right after that.

Arsenal still have a lot to do in this window – with respect to incomings, outgoings and loans – and Edu will be a very busy man over the next few weeks.

Henrichs’ name has come in as a big surprise to Arsenal fans as everyone felt Timber was the top target in that position. That may still be the case, but the Leipzig star is a very good player too.

Bundesliga’s official website has compared him to Bayern and Germany star, Joshua Kimmich.

They write: “With his ability to play at both full-back and in defensive midfield, the similarities with Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich make for an obvious comparison.

“Yet the players share more than just positional versatility: both are quick, aggressive in the tackle, able to spray diagonal passes into the feet of a teammate on the other side of the pitch, or curl pinpoint crosses into the box on regular forays forward.”

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

TBR View:

Mikel Arteta really does love versatile players, doesn’t he? The signings of Kai Havertz, Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko show just that and reported targets Rice and Timber check those boxes too.

Henrichs may well be the most versatile player of them all.

The 26-year-old’s career page on Transfermarkt shows he has played in eight different positions on the pitch throughout his career so far. That’s so rare to see.

We can’t see Arsenal making a move for Henrichs if they get Timber, but if they do, it’s probably because of his versatility.