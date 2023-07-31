Arsenal express interest in winger who Thierry Henry thinks is ‘magnificent’

Arsenal are continuing to scour the market for new players before the window shuts and have their eyes on a new attacking player.

The Gunners have already spent north of £200m this summer on the likes of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

However, their spending might not be over just yet. According to Football Transfers, the Gunners are now keen on signing Napoli superstar, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The report claims that Arsenal have expressed an interest in signing Kvaratskhelia as they look to give themselves extra firepower in attacking areas.

Despite their spending, talk has continued from various media outlets that Mikel Arteta would love another wide player to put pressure on or play with Bukayo Saka.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Kvaratskhelia, 22, shone for Napoli last season as both he and Victor Osimhen fired them to the Serie A title.

Lauded by Thierry Henry on CBS Sports for a ‘magnificent’ performance against Liverpool last term, Kvaratskhelia is very much seen as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe.

Napoli, of course, are keen to keep hold of their winger. Just like Victor Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia is a player of huge interest.

Football Transfers reports that it would take a huge offer for Arsenal to even get near Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia would be outstanding for Arsenal

There’s a few players in European football right now who would get into most teams and Kvaratskhelia is definitely one of them.

His form in Naples laast season was nothing other than superb. His pace, trickery, and ability to both create and score goals make him one of the biggest threats in Europe from wide areas.

If Arsenal somehow pulled this off, then it would send a huge message to the rest of the league.