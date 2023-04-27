Arsenal excited about 23-year-old's potential; may loan him out - Romano











Arsenal are still optimistic about the future of Albert Sambi Lokonga, but Mikel Arteta could look to loan the midfielder out again next season.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who was speaking to Caught Offside as Albert Sambi Lokonga continues his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

It has been a mixed time for Lokonga at Selhurst Park. He arrived off the back of a frustrating time with the Gunners. His most recent Premier League appearance for Arsenal came in the North London derby at the start of October.

Arsenal still optimistic about Lokonga

Patrick Vieira gave him plenty of minutes following his switch to the Eagles. However, things have been a little trickier for the Belgian since Vieira was replaced by Roy Hodgson.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

He has only made one start, with one further appearance from the bench. And with that, it is hard to see Lokonga earning a permanent move to Crystal Palace.

That may be a blow for some Arsenal fans. As things stand, it is hard to see the 23-year-old making the grade at the Emirates.

However, Romano thinks that the Gunners do indeed still have high hopes for the midfielder – but next season may not be the time for him to break into the side.

“It’s not been an easy loan spell at Crystal Palace for Albert Sambi Lokonga. Still, Arsenal trust his skills and his potential, but they want him to play,” he told Caught Offside.

“He needs to play. It’s possible they will discuss one more loan season, but this is something they will clarify with player and agent in June and not now.”

It is somewhat baffling that Lokonga has found things so tricky at Arsenal. He arrived with a big reputation. He came in having previously captained Anderlecht under Vincent Kompany. So there would have been hope that he would prove to be a bargain at £17.2 million.

He may still prove to be. But it is probably fair to say that he appears to be some way off becoming a first-team regular for the Gunners.

However, it does seem that Arsenal are not yet planning to write him off.