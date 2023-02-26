Arsenal duo left amazed Gabriel Martinelli's display against Crystal Palace











Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and William Saliba have both taken to Instagram to praise Gabriel Martinelli after his display against Leicester City.

The Gunners picked up another crucial three points in the title race yesterday thanks to Martinelli’s effort in the second-half.

Mikel Arteta’s men ran out 1-0 winners, but the scoreline certainly didn’t reflect their dominance in the game.

Leicester attempted to frustrate Arsenal and for the most part it worked, but a moment of real quality from Martinelli and Leandro Trossard proved to be the difference between the sides.

Martinelli finished excellently to beat Danny Ward after linking up with Trossard down the left-hand side. The 21-year-old has now bagged a goal in each of his last two games and looks to be getting back to his best once again.

And it seems that he has impressed his Arsenal teammates after scoring the winner at the King Power Stadium.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Odegaard and Saliba praise Martinelli

Martinelli took to Instagram after the game to express his delight at securing an important three points for Arteta’s side.

His teammates flocked beneath the post, with Odegaard replying with a heart and round of applause emoji.

Saliba also commented “Irmao,” which translates to ‘brother’.

View Instagram Post

Martinelli has struggled over the past few weeks and was even dropped for Trossard at Villa Park last weekend.

The £180,000-a-week winger has bounced back brilliantly though, with two impressive displays over the past week.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Arteta named Torssard as a striker yesterday, with Martinelli playing in his usual position off the left-hand side.

The Gunners looked fluid going forward as the pair often rotated and caused Leicester problems.

But it must be said that Arsenal did struggle to create as many clear-cut chances without Eddie Nketiah in the side and it will be interesting to see if Arteta sticks with the same starting line-up against Everton this week.

Show all