Arsenal have a few fringe players who probably need selling this summer.

The likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares probably don’t have too much of a future with the Gunners, and it would appear as though they are on the market.

Another player who has been linked with a move away from Arsenal is Auston Trusty.

The American is supposedly closing in on a move to Sheffield United, but according to Chris Wheatley, speaking on the National World YouTube channel this may just be a temporary switch as Arsenal do still see a lot of potential in the 24-year-old.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal see potential

Wheatley spoke about Trusty and his future.

“Yeah, Auston Trusty an American player, like Flo Balogun, he’s in demand this summer, attracting a lot of interest from Championship teams and more recently Premier League teams. Sheffield United are in advanced talks to sign him. Still waiting to find out if that is a permanent or a loan deal. Arsenal do see potential in the player, so it wouldn’t surprise me if it was a loan with an obligation or a straight loan,” Wheatley said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Late bloomer

At the age of 24, many would say that it’s too late for Trusty to make it at a team like Arsenal. After all, he was playing Championship football last season.

However, as we’ve seen time and time again, some players are late bloomers, and Trusty could well fall into that category.

He has a number of attributes that make him a potential star, and with the right coaching and guidance, he could perhaps become an important player for Arsenal.

Of course, there are no guarantees about his potential, but if Arsenal think he’s got what it takes, who knows? Perhaps he could still be a handy player.