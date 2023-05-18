Arsenal discussing bid structure for 'world-class' player - Fabrizio Romano











Arsenal are in the process of putting together a bid for Declan Rice, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider spoke about the Gunners and the West Ham star on his YouTube channel on Thursday.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Rice over the past few months.

Romano says the England international is the Gunners’ top target and on their radar since January.

With the transfer window looming ever closer, Arsenal seem to be preparing to go all out early on in the window.

“Arsenal are now preparing and thinking of the first bid for Declan Rice,” said Romano.

“This is not submitted yet, but they are preparing that bid internally.

“It means that they are waiting to understand how much West Ham want in order to submit the first proposal.

“They will also respect with them as they are busy with European football.

“And so, right after the Conference League, they will be able to negotiate with West Ham.

“The idea is in June to submit an official proposal for Declan Rice.

“(Arsenal) are now discussing about the structure of the bid. It will probably include some add-ons.

“Arsenal are discussing about that internally and then they will submit that proposal in June… knowing that the player would be open to the move.

“So this is the situation but Arsenal will try to attack the Declan Rice situation very soon and this is a crucial step for this deal.”

Our view

Rice is a ‘world-class‘ player and, by the sounds of it, seems particularly eager to join Arsenal.

He’d be a game-changing signing for the Gunners, who are keen to continue on their upward trajectory.

In addition, Arsenal’s decision to let Granit Xhaka leave this summer suggests they have his replacement in mind.

Likewise, looks as though West Ham have accepted that Rice could be leaving this summer as well.

At the same time, the Hammers will want as much as they can for arguably their biggest asset.

Let’s hope this transfer saga can be resolved fairly early on instead of dragging out Mykhaylo Mudryk-style.