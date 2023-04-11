Arsenal defender William Saliba not likely to face West Ham this weekend











Sky Sports and Football Daily have provided an injury update on Arsenal defender William Saliba ahead of their Premier League clash against West Ham this weekend.

The Frenchman missed the game against Liverpool and the Gunners missed him as they drew 2-2 at Anfield. Since coming into the squad this season, Saliba has been absolute rock.

This has helped the North London side battle for the Premier League this season. They currently still sit in first, but they will be hoping Saliba returns soon.

Up next is a London Derby against relegation battling West Ham. With the Gunners hoping to stay in first place, Mikel Arteta will want as many players available as possible.

Sky Sports were able to show the latest Arsenal training session and they revealed a negative update on defender Saliba.

They revealed that “Saliba is unlikely to face West Ham this Sunday”, however, they did also say that its “not impossible”.

Of course, Arsenal fans would not want to hear that the player is most likely still to be missing. This is no doubt highly frustrating, especially during a period where Manchester City could cut the gap in the Premier League to three points.

Arteta clearly rates the player, and earlier this season, he called the Frenchman ‘superb’.

With it still being early in the week, there is still the possibility that Saliba could return. It may be a risk to start him in a London derby when he is not fully fit.

No doubt there is a lot for Arteta to think about in the build up to this match. Hopefully, if he has to pick another defender, they will prove their worth and show that they can be relied upon when needed.

We will most likely hear some more updates during the week, and Arteta will probably be happy that he doesn’t have to deal with a midweek European match.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

