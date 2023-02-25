Danny Gabbidon claims Ben White was 'trying to be clever' in Arsenal win over Leicester











Arsenal ran out 1-0 winners over Leicester City in their Premier League encounter on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners got on the scoresheet early on in the second half through Gabriel Martinelli.

Leandro Trossard held the ball up on the left before nutmegging Harry Souttar and releasing the Brazilian.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Martinelli controlled the ball before slotting a fine finish past Danny Ward and inside the far post.

Arsenal had actually found the back of the net in the first half, only for VAR to rule the goal out.

On 26 minutes, Trossard worked himself into some space before unleashing an effort into the top corner.

However, VAR disallowed the goal after spotting White holding goalkeeper Ward’s arm in the build-up.

The decision led to a mixed reaction from fans and pundits alike.

BBC Sport pundit Danny Gabbidon felt VAR was correct.

He felt the £120,000-a-week (Spotrac) ace was trying to be clever, something hard to do if VAR can look at it.

“I think it is a foul, I think Ben White impedes the goalkeeper,” he said on Radio 5 Live (25/2/23, 15:32).

“He’s trying to be clever but it’s not so clever when VAR can take a look at it.

I’d hate to be a player with VAR and how it looks into every detail but I think they’ve got it right.

Gary Lineker was one of the pundits who didn’t seem happy with the decision.

He took to Twitter to say he was “bemused” by the disallowed goal.

Not important in the grand scheme of things – for now

Tthe decision will likely be the subject of continued discussions over VAR’s role in big calls.

However, it didn’t matter too much on the day.

Had the Gunners drawn or lost, then no doubt it would’ve been debated a lot more intensely.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

As it turned out, Arsenal went on to pick up all three points, increasing their lead at the top of the table.

Obviously if the title gets decided on goal difference or goals scored then we’ll be hearing about this once again.

Hopefully it won’t come to that.