Arsenal could unleash ‘electric’ 23-year-old v Bournemouth after ‘impressive’ Carabao Cup outing

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson gave a great account of himself in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third-round victory.

The 23-year-old Gunners talent hasn’t had much game time under Mikel Arteta, but the manager clearly rates him highly.

With injuries mounting at Arsenal, Wednesday’s trip to Brentford was the perfect opportunity for fringe players to get valuable minutes.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber are all out or doubts at present.

Nelson started the match and opened the scoring in the eighth minute with what proved to be the winner.

“Took his goal well by calmly finding the bottom corner,” wrote the Evening Standard.

“Worked exceptionally hard off the ball for the team, too.

“If Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard aren’t fit this weekend, he could start.”

Meanwhile, football.london wrote: “Grabbed the goal but was impressive away from that.

“Defensively diligent throughout and direct in the dribble. Continues his impressive run of form.”

Nelson has certainly earned himself a spot in the Arsenal starting XI against Bournemouth.

Not only that, but the Gunners have two huge games coming up after the trip to the south coast.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal head to Lens in the Champions League next Tuesday before hosting Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

With that in mind, the Gunners could probably do with mixing things up against the Cherries, even if Martinelli and Trossard are available.

That’s not to say Arsenal can underestimate them, far from it.

But with the Gunners now boasting more strength in depth, it’s times like these that they need to make use of it.

Nelson is an ‘electric’ talent who has ‘everything’, so why not give him another chance from the off?