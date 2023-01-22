Arsenal Transfer News: Journalist drops Raphinha and Edu hint











Arsenal might have signed Leandro Trossard this week but that doesn’t mean they won’t still go for Raphinha down the line from Barcelona.

After missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raphinha was immediately one of the names mentioned. The Brazilian was courted by Chelsea and Arsenal before signing for Barca last year. But it appears the Gunners have kept him on their radar, despite him not quite doing it in Spain just yet.

And according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal signing Raphinha is something that can’t be ruled out right now.

“It makes a lot of sense, Arsenal’s interest in Raphinha. They were obviously very keen on signing him last summer before he moved to Barcelona, so I’m sure he has remained on the radar,” O’Rourke said for GiveMeSport.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

“Edu is a big admirer of his fellow Brazilian as well and thinks he could be a good fit for Arsenal.”

Of course, Arsenal have a whole host of Brazilian players at the club already. That in itself could appeal to Raphinha, should he look to leave La Liga.

Barca paid around £55m for Raphinha from Leeds. They are in major financial trouble, though, and could look to move some players on.

TBR’s View: Raphinha suits Arsenal

Leandro Trossard was a good piece of business by Arsenal. But the ‘special‘ Raphinha is on another level really and his pace and skill make him an ideal Arsenal fit.

Sure, he might cost a big sum and a move in January might now be off the cards. But you just never know with Arsenal, with Edu at the wheel.

The Gunners have moved quickly for players before and if they sense an opportunity with Raphinha, then they might just make that move. Certainly, he’d be an exciting signing for fans and one who The Emirates crowd would love.