Arsenal could sign 'one of the most underrated CBs in Europe' for £17m - journalist











Arsenal have been linked with Croatia international defender Josip Sutalo in recent weeks.

A month ago, 24sata suggested that the Gunners have already contacted Dinamo Zagreb over the 23-year-old.

The Evening Standard has also linked Arsenal with Sutalo, saying the Gunners have been scouting the player.

Rudy Galetti has now provided further information regarding the North Londoners’ pursuit of the Croatian.

The journalist, writing on GiveMeSport, corroborated the reports saying Arsenal scouts are watching Sutalo closely.

He also claimed the Gunners could potentially sign him for a mere £17million.

However, Galetti added that the competition for Sutalo’s signature is “rich and fierce”.

The likes of Manchester United, Fulham, Fiorentina, RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg are also in pursuit, he said.

“Arsenal scouts are looking closely at the player who could be available for around £17m,” wrote Galetti.

“Let’s also pay attention to the competition that is rich and fierce.

“Fiorentina, RB Leipzig, Fulham, Wolfsburg, and Manchester United also interested in the player.”

‘Gvardiol-like defender’

Sutalo, a 6ft 2in right-footed centre-back, has been tipped for a bright future in the game.

He has won six senior caps for Croatia, helping his nation finish third in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sutalo has also made 79 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb.

Football.london described him as a ‘Josko Gvardiol-like defender’.

Meanwhile, Football Talent Scout has deemed Sutalo ‘one of the most underrated CBs in Europe’.

He seems like a good shout for Arsenal to compete with fellow right-footed centre-back William Saliba.

And for just £17million, he wouldn’t break the bank, enabling Arsenal to spend big money elsewhere.

Declan Rice is reportedly on the Gunners’ radar, and he won’t come cheap.

With that in mind, Arsenal need to budget accordingly, whilst also bringing in quality.

Some big clubs are apparently in the race for Sutalo as well as Arsenal, which is testament to his quality.