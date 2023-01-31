Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners could go for both Jorginho and Moises Caicedo











Sky Sports have delivered a big news update this morning on Arsenal’s pursuit of both Jorginho and Moises Caicedo.

The Gunners have been trying to get a midfielder in this month but have hit a brick wall thus far. Brighton have held firm on Caicedo, while a new bid for Chelsea’s Jorginho is being considered now.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

However, Sky has claimed this morning that while Jorginho could be signed, that doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is over when it comes to Caicedo.

“Some big breaking news now! Things have moved on because Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea for midfielder Jorginho,” Sky’s Tom White said.



“All parties are willing and hopeful that the deal will be done. This is important, he’s not seen as an alternative to Moises Caicedo. Arsenal are ready to a deal for Caicedo if Brighton change their stance, that stance has been throughout the window that he’s not for sale. If that changes, Arsenal are still ready to do that with Jorginho”

TBR’s View: Arsenal mean business late in the window

This is huge news. It potentially suggests Arsenal would be willing to go for both midfielders here

Jorginho and Caicedo are completely different players at different stages of their career but both could help the Arsenal right now.

If this does happen, Arsenal fans would go from feeling exasperated to being overjoyed.