Arsenal could move swiftly to wrap up move for Declan Rice this summer











Journalist Simon Collings has told Give Me Sport that West Ham now know that Arsenal really want to sign Declan Rice this summer, and a bid could move quickly if the Gunners do make an offer.

From the outside, it is looking increasingly likely that Rice will leave the London Stadium this summer. David Moyes’ men have taken a few steps backwards this season.

The Times reported several weeks ago that Rice is Arsenal’s top target for the end of the campaign. Of course, strengthening in midfield is surely a must ahead of a likely Champions League return.

West Ham now aware of Arsenal interest in Declan Rice

Thomas Partey has been a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta’s side this term. But Jorginho is not an obvious replacement following his arrival in January.

Rice has the potential to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. And Collings believes that Arsenal could try and wrap up a deal quickly when the summer window arrives.

“West Ham are aware of Arsenal’s interest and Rice is aware that Arsenal like him as well,” he told Give Me Sport.

“I feel like it’s one where it’s set up to move swiftly in the summer if Arsenal push ahead with it. He’s the number one target in midfield. He’s the one they want.”

It would be a huge statement of intent for the Gunners to sign Rice. Arsenal finished two places lower than West Ham in the Premier League two years ago. And it seemed that he would inevitably end up moving elsewhere when the time did come to leave.

But Arsenal have to be considered amongst the favourites to secure his signature. The Gunners lead the way in the Premier League. And they have done it with the youngest squad in the division.

So there is enormous potential there within the Arsenal ranks. And Rice may well want to become a big part of that heading into next season.

The opportunity looks to be there for Arsenal. And it may be something which does not drag on too long heading into the summer window.