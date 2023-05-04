Arsenal could make move to sign 'brilliant' 22-year-old defender who's about to win the league - journalist











Arsenal have been linked with a number of right-backs lately, and now, another name has emerged on this front.

According to Football.London’s Tom Canton, Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord is one player to keep an eye on heading into the summer.

Speaking on The View From The Clock End Podcast, the journalist stated that it has been suggested to him by people who usually give him transfer tips that Geertruida is one player to keep an eye on this summer after a fantastic season in the Netherlands with Feyenoord that looks set to end with a league title.

Keep an eye on Geertruida

Canton shared what he’s been told about the right-back.

“I’ve been suggested before Feyenoord’s Geertruida, a 22-year-old Netherlands international who is having a brilliant season at Feyenoord. A versatile player who can also play at centre-back as well. He’s apparently one to keep an eye on according to people who are giving me tips on transfers constantly,” Canton said.

Fits the bill

This is a bit of a left-field link, but it has to be said that the young defender fits the bill at Arsenal in a number of ways.

He’s young, he’s talented and he’s versatile, that’s three massive ticks in the boxes that Arsenal are usually looking for when signing new players.

Look at the likes of Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, they were both signed as young defenders who could play in multiple positions, so it stands to reason to believe that Geertruida could play a similar role at the Emirates next season.

Of course, with Ivan Fresneda, Sacha Boey and many others already linked, it’s impossible to tell which right-back Arsenal will end up signing, but Geertruida is certainly one player to keep an eye on.

