Arsenal could make last-ditch Tielemans bid after latest Caicedo offer











Arsenal could make a last-ditch bid for Youri Tielemans as the Gunners struggle to convince Brighton to sell Moises Caicedo in the final hours of the January transfer window, according to a report from 90min.

The Gunners remain on the lookout for another central midfielder as the deadline looms. They have reportedly now made two bids for Caicedo. However, Brighton have dug their heels in, most recently rejecting an offer worth £70 million.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

And with that, they could switch their attention elsewhere. According to a report from 90min, Arsenal are in the mix to sign Tielemans on a free transfer in the summer.

Arsenal could make last-ditch bid for Tielemans

They could therefore, bring their plans to try and sign the Belgian forward. However, Leicester have little interest in cashing in during this window.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

90min claims that the Foxes would have been open to selling him this month had they been further away from the relegation zone. But given that they remain in a precarious position, only a huge bid will be acceptable.

It would be a surprise if Arsenal were prepared to go to the lengths Leicester apparently want. Tielemans is a brilliant player, capable of being ‘incredible‘ on his day.

However, there has been speculation surrounding the 25-year-old for months. If Arsenal were that determined to secure his signature, they would have surely spent the money by now.

Perhaps Leicester will be prepared to compromise given that the next two days represent the final chance to make any money from selling Tielemans.

But they have stayed strong thus far. And they do not have much time to find a replacement.

Arsenal need to weigh up just how important signing another midfielder before the deadline is.