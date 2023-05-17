Arsenal could have a 'significant upgrade' signing in the pipeline - journalist











Arsenal are gearing up for a busy transfer window in order to build on their great work this season.

As well as incomings, there could be a significant outgoing for the Gunners in the summer.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has reportedly decided to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Guardian reported on Tuesday that Bayer Leverkusen are closing in on a £13million move for the Gunners ace.

Charles Watts, Goal.com’s Arsenal correspondent, admits the news has taken him by surprise.

Xhaka is a first-team regular, and you wouldn’t think the Gunners would be happy to let him go.

However, Watts also reckons this means Arsenal are plotting “significant” upgrades in the summer.

“On one hand you look at it and thinking this is a regular starter when he’s fit,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“Why on Earth would you consider selling him?

“But I think what it points to in terms of this transfer window for Arsenal is what they’re planning to do.

“And that is just significantly upgrade to take the squad to the next level.

“And even if that means replacing a regular starter, that’s what they’re going to do.

“It’s almost sad in a way that he is going to go – or he could go.

“(But) I think it’s also very very exciting in terms of what it points towards to the future and what Arsenal are planning to do with this squad.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Our view

Watts’ assessment of the Xhaka transfer situation is spot on.

Arsenal probably don’t fear losing him because they are well placed to bring in some world-class replacements.

In addition, with Xhaka’s contract expiring next summer, this is as good a time as ever to sell and recoup some money.

You also have to look at the personal situation.

If the player is eager to move on, then it’s quite nice for Arsenal to grant him his wish after all he has done for the club.

With the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo being linked with the Gunners, the future looks bright for the club.

Therefore, Xhaka to Leverkusen seems like a move which could benefit all parties.