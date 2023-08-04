Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly both eyeing Croatia international defender Josip Sutalo this summer.

The Gunners have already made one defensive signing in Jurrien Timber, while Spurs are making progress elsewhere.

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal have a more concrete interest in Sutalo than Tottenham, however.

Back in June, football.london‘s Alasdair Gold acknowledged speculation linking the 23-year-old with Spurs.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly put themselves in position to launch a potential bid for Sutalo.

Tuttomercatoweb reported that the Gunners have ‘passed the threshold of €20million’ (£17.2million).

That sum is apparently where Dinamo Zagreb would be willing to begin talks.

That said, it doesn’t look like Arsenal have actually made a formal bid for Sutalo just yet.

The report says the offers the Croatian club has received so far are ‘too low’.

‘Josko Gvardiol-like defender’

With that in mind, Arsenal may just be positioning themselves to launch a bid further down the line.

However, the suggestion is that the sum the Gunners are willing to spend should be enough for Dinamo to come to the table.

At present, Tottenham are being linked with a host of defenders, such as Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

However, Sutalo is also a good shout. He’s young, talented, has a high ceiling, is already a senior international, and seems relatively inexpensive.

Football.london described him as a ‘Josko Gvardiol-like defender’.

Meanwhile, Football Talent Scout has deemed Sutalo ‘one of the most underrated CBs in Europe’.

The way things are going, it wouldn’t be surprising if Arsenal end up beating Tottenham to the signing of Sutalo.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Obviously if Spurs land a host of other defenders, they won’t have need for Sutalo.

The other question is outgoings. Both Arsenal and Tottenham could do with shifting several players. If/when they do so, then they can look at more incomings.